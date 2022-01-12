Hawaii Five-0's Beulah Koale Visits NCIS: Hawai'i: Details and First Look

RELATED STORIES NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Set for March

Hawaii Five-0 alum Beulah Koale is set to resurface in the Aloha State with a role on CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i — and TVLine has exclusive details and a first look at his multi-episode gig.

In the freshman CBS drama’s Monday, Jan. 24 episode, titled “Spies, Part 1,” Jane Tennant’s NCIS team will investigate the mysterious death of Navy engineer Joseph Chan, learning that the last person he met with was Maggie Shaw — Jane’s mentor and friend (played by returning guest star Julie White), who has since been kidnapped.

Koale in turn will play David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence officer who arrives in Hawai’i to follow a lead in a case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op.

LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) directed “Spies, Part 1”; Koale will also appear in “Part 2.”

Koale — who is himself a Kiwi — played Navy SEAL-turned-task force member Junior Reigns during Five-0‘s final two seasons.

