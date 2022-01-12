Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases 'Sweet Romantic Moments' for Atwater

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s.

(Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.)

Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.”

From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American), who will executive-produce alongside Lindsay Dunn for Rock My Soul Productions. Martin and Chad Lowe are also on board as producers, while original series creator Michael Braverman will serve as an executive consultant.

In addition to Martin, the original Life Goes On — which aired for four seasons on ABC, from 1989 to 1993 — also starred Bill Smitrovich as Becca’s father Drew, Patti LuPone as Becca’s mother Libby, Tracey Needham as Becca’s sister Paige and Chris Burke as Becca’s brother Corky. Lowe also recurred as Becca’s boyfriend Jesse.

Are you hoping this potential Life Goes On sequel makes it to series? Hit PLAY on the original series’ theme song below (its a good one!), then drop a comment with your thoughts.