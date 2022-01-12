Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources Sets Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo Join Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See Adaptation

Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo Join Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See Adaptation Emily in Paris Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

Get ready to feel every emotion in the book — but mostly horny and ashamed — because Netflix has finally set a premiere date for its long-awaited Big Mouth spinoff.

Human Resources, which promises to “pull back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures” that guide us through adolescence and beyond, will drop its entire first season on Friday, March 18.

Two new creatures, Petra the Ambition Gremlin (voiced by Rosie Perez) and Keith From Grief (Henry Winkler), will be joining those we’ve already met: Mona the Hormone Monstress (Thandiwe Newton), Simon Sex (Jemaine Clement), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford) and Gavin the Hormone Monster (Bobby Cannavale).

Speaking of those we’ve met, we can also expect these familiar faces to return: Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), Emmy the Lovebug (Aidy Bryant), Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park), Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer), Walter the Lovebug (Brandon Kyle Goodman), The Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) and Sonya the Lovebug (Pamela Adlon).

Human Resources is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at Human Resources, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?