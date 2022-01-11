TV Ratings: The Bachelor Slips But Still Tops Monday, Cleaning Lady Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor this Monday drew 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking down from its season opener but still leading the night in the demo. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.9 mil/0.6, read recap) also was down, but easily delivered Monday’s largest audience. The Cleaning Lady (3.2 mil/0.4) was down 13 and 20 percent from its debut.

Elsewhere, NBC’s latest “Get it done before the Olympics!” double-pump of Kenan averaged 1.65 mil and a 0.3, which is pretty much on par with its season premiere week. That’s My Jam (1.9 mil/0.4) and Ordinary Joe (1.4 mil/0.2) both were steady, with the latter clutching onto last week’s series lows.

NEXT MONDAY: The CW’s 4400 returns.

