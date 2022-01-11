The Great Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

RELATED STORIES Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series -- Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series -- Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast The Kardashians' Hulu Show Gets a Title -- Plus, Watch a New Teaser

Elle Fanning’s reign will continue at Hulu with a Season 3 renewal of The Great.

The “anti-historical” comedy’s second season, in which Catherine (Fanning) finally assumed the Russian throne and attempted liberate the country, dropped in full on Nov. 19, 2021.

In addition to Fanning, The Great‘s 10-episode third season will also star Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is created and written by Tony McNamara, who executive-produces alongside Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward for Echo Lake, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman and Ron West for Thruline, and Matt Shakman.

In its first season, The Great earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nods, including Best Musical or Comedy Television Series. The show’s sophomore outing also racked up three Globe nominations, with three Critics’ Choice Television Awards nods still pending.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Great‘s renewal. Your hopes for Season 3? Drop ’em in a comment below.