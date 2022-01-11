Dexter: New Blood Is Most Watched Series in Showtime History

RELATED STORIES Dexter: New Blood Poll: Would You Watch a Season 2 Without [Spoiler]?

Let us be the first and only TV news site to say that “Dexter: New Blood absolutely killed it” in the ratings, emerging as the most watched series in Showtime history.

Including its Jan. 9 season finale, the 10-episode Dexter revival averaged more than 8 million weekly viewers across all platforms, marking an all-time high for the premium cabler.

The (divisive?) finale itself drew 3 million viewers on Sunday alone, marking the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years — since the OG Dexter‘s series finale, which delivered 3.3 million viewers in September 2013. (Dexter: New Blood‘s [polarizing?] conclusion also set a new network record by amassing 2 million viewers from streaming and on-demand platforms on Sunday.)

TVLine readers gave the (hit-or-miss?) finale an average grade of “C+,” while the revival as a whole earned a “B+.”





While such numbers surely would demand a second stab at New Blood, showrunner Clyde Phillips told TVLine just last week, “It’s all in Showtime’s hands. If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do [a second season], we want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

Showtime Networks entertainment chief Gary Levine, meanwhile, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks. Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael [C. Hall], Clyde [and executive producers] Scott [Reynolds] and Marcos [Siega] for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.”