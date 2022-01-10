TVLine Items: Mahershala Ali Limited Series, The Crown Casting and More

Mahershala Ali is at the center of The Plot, a limited series for Onyx Collective on Hulu.

The True Detective vet will star in and executive-produce the eight-episode series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. The drama follows struggling author Jake (Ali), who “is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career,” per the official synopsis. “When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life irrevocably. Now, someone knows his secret and is threatening him… and we will see just how far Jake will go to protect himself and the life he’s built.”

Ali’s other TV credits include Ramy, Marvel’s Luke Cage, House of Cards and The 4400.

Disney General Entertainment Content’s Onyx Collective curates programming by artists of color and underrepresented voices.

* The Crown Season 5 has tapped Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed to portray Dr. Hasnat Khan, who was in a relationship with Princess Diana from 1995-1997, Variety reports.

* All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Masterpiece on PBS.

* MSNBC has hired Democratic strategist Symone Sanders to host a program, airing weekends on the cable outlet and streaming some other days of the week, Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a teaser for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a Kanye West docuseries to be released over three weeks, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16:

* Showtime has released a teaser trailer for the anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, premiering Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c:

