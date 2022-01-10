Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo Join Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See Adaptation

SAG Award winner/eight-time Emmy nominee Hugh Laurie and Emmy and SAG Award winner Mark Ruffalo have joined the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2014 bestseller about a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II, the four-part limited series will be penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone). Levy will also direct all episodes.

Laurie (House, The Night Manager) will fill the role of Etienne LeBlanc, an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD and who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True, Spotlight) meanwhile will play Daniel LeBlanc, Etienne’s nephew and the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation.

As previously announced, blind actress Aria Mia Loberti will make her acting debut in the lead role as Marie-Laure, the teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier.