Bel-Air Trailer Gives Will a More Serious Backstory, Makes Carlton 'Cool' — First Look at Peacock's Fresh Prince Reboot

The Fresh Prince gang is back — sans studio audience this time — in the first official trailer for Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Executive-produced by original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith, this dramatic reimagining of the classic sitcom premieres Feb. 13 (aka Super Bowl Sunday), and Peacock is hoping to make a little extra noise by dropping the first three episodes at the same time. Subsequent new episodes will debut weekly.

As we’re introduced to the Bel-Air versions of these classic characters, it’s clear that some key changes have been made. For starters, we don’t expect Will to crack any fat jokes about this much trimmer (but still extremely intimidating!) version of Uncle Phil. Meanwhile, “house manager” Geoffrey seems like less of a wise-cracking butler and more of a Kingsman operative. And we’re almost afraid to ask this, but is Carlton… cool in this iteration?

Other characters, including Aunt Viv and Hilary, feel pretty familiar — so it should come as no surprise that the latter volunteers to upgrade her cousin’s wardrobe to “something for a prince.” (Get it?)

Unfortunately, it took more than “one little fight” to scare Will’s mom into sending him to Bel-Air this time around. The trailer includes a quick shot of a bloody brawl that ends with Will in handcuffs. “And now some bad man from Philly wants to deal with you,” Geoffrey says.

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. Click here for a closer look at the cast.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Bel-Air, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.