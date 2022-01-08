The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen season premieres (including Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones and Superman & Lois), seven series debuts (including Naomi, Peacemaker and Pivoting), nine finales (including the very last episodes of Station Eleven and The Expanse) and a smattering of films (including the Ray Donovan wrap-up movie).

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

3 am Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere (Fox; special night and time)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 35 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Pivoting series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Dexter: New Blood Season 1 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Euphoria Season 2 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Vienna Blood Season 2 premiere (PBS)

10:05 pm The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 premiere (HBO; two episodes)

MONDAY, JAN. 10

8 pm College Football National Championship (ESPN)

10 pm Black Market With Michael K. Williams Season 2 premiere (Vice)

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm The Kings of Napa series premiere (OWN)

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Naomi series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Our Kind of People returns (Fox)

9 pm Wipeout Season 1B premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

3 am Cheer Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns (The CW)

9 pm Batwoman returns (The CW)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 17 finale (HBO)

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

3 am Brazen film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Next Influencer Season 3 premiere (Paramount+; first five episodes)

3 am Peacemaker series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Station Eleven limited series finale (HBO Max)

3 am Wolf Like Me series premiere (Peacock; all six episodes)

8 pm Walker returns (The CW)

9 pm Call Me Kat Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm Pivoting Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

3 am After Life final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Archive 81 series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Do, Re & Mi Season 1, Part 2 premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am The Expanse series finale (Prime Video)

3 am Hotel Transylvania: Transformania film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am The House series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sex Appeal film premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Tragedy of Macbeth film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Use of Force: The Policing of Black America documentary premiere (Peacock)

8 pm Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Ray Donovan: The Movie film premiere (Showtime)

10:30 pm Chillin Island Season 1 finale (HBO; two episodes)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.