Ratings: Shark Tank Surges to Season Highs, CBS Dramas Dip Minus S.W.A.T.

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank featuring guest shark Kevin Hart on Friday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up sharply from its last airing to mark season highs and tying 20/20 (4.6 mil/0.7) for the nightly demo win. Our Updated Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss opened Season 11 with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating — drawing a smaller audience but steady in the demo vs. S.W.A.T.‘s fall averages in the time slot (4.9 mil/0.5). Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) both dipped — though the latter of course copped Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) was up, The CW’s Nancy Drew (460K/0.1) added some eyeballs, and NBC’s women’s figure skating coverage averaged 2.3 mil/0.2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!