Saturday Night Live: Ariana DeBose to Host First New Episode of 2022

Can we get a TV set shipped to Schmigadoon ASAP? Even that mean ol’ Mildred will want to tune in for this.

Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose — who recently starred in the aforementioned Apple TV+ musical comedy, before leaping to big screen as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake — will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 15 (11:30/10:30c), TVLine has learned.

DeBose will be joined by musical guest Roddy Ricch, who is also making his own Studio 8H debut. The Grammy Award-winning rapper released his second studio album, Live Life Fast, on Dec. 17.

Prior to appearing on Schmigadoon! and in West Side Story, DeBose played Alyssa Greene in Netflix’s adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom. And speaking of Broadway, DeBose is also known for her work in shows like Pippin, Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the last of which earned her a Tony nomination in 2018 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

New episodes of SNL will also air on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, with hosts and musical guests to be announced at a later date. In addition to its NBC broadcast, SNL will also stream live on Peacock at 11:30 pm. Additionally, every previous season of the show is available to stream on Peacock.

