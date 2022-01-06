Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Horrific Tragedy for the Byrdes

The Byrdes are going out with a bang, not to mention a few potentially fatal bumps and bruises. Ozark Season 3: The Biggest Twists

Netflix on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season — the seven episodes that comprise Part 1 drop Jan. 21 — and the two-minute teaser features footage of a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood.

It’s one of several crises greeting the Byrde clan as the Emmy-winning drama approaches the finish line. As also previewed in the above trailer…

* Drug kingpin Omar Navarro wants to cut a deal with the FBI, and he’s tasked Marty and Wendy with brokering said treaty. That should be fun for them!

* Ruth, who has flown the Byrde’s coup to team up with their arch rival Darlene, retains Marty and Wendy’s 14-year-old son Jonah to serve as her money launderer. And much to Wendy’s horror, Marty is kinda-sorta proud of his kid!

* As previously reported, Exorcist alum Alfonso Herrera has joined the cast as the formidable new Helen Big Bad, a previously unseen member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between being the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle Omar’s cartel.

Also new for Season 4 are Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street), Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks) and Katrina Lenk (Tommy), while Season 3 guest stars Felix Solis (the aformentioned Omar Navarro) and Damian Young (aka sleuth Jim Rattelsdorf) were promoted to series regulars.

