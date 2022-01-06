TVLine Items: Kung Fu Casts Trio, Alison Roman Cooking Show and More

Kung Fu is adding three new recurring players for Season 2, including The Leftovers alumna Annie Q. as Juliette Tan, the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul Russell Tan, our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, Vanessa Rao has joined the cast as Nicky’s enigmatic cousin, Mia, whose hybrid bloodline — she’s the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior — is a key piece of Russell Tan’s villainous plan. Meanwhile, JB Tadena (Naruto: Climbing Silver, SEAL Team) will play Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ charming new chef, who will turn the newly single Ryan’s head.

Kung Fu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9/8c on The CW.

* Black Market With Michael K. Williams, the late actor’s final documentary project, has tapped Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez and The Wire‘s Felicia “Snoop” Pearson to provide voiceovers for the last three episodes that Williams was unable to finish. The six-episode second season premieres Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 pm on Vice TV. Watch a trailer here.

* Former NYT Cooking columnist Alison Roman will host a “highly opinionated and never finicky cooking show” for streamer CNN+.

* Netflix is in production on a new documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, the late Playboy model and reality television star, our sister site Variety reports.

* Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will announce the nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 am ET/7 am PT on Instagram Live.

