Ratings: FBI, Judge Steve Harvey Place 2nd Behind This Is Us' Final Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, the beginning of This Is Us‘ end easily led Tuesday in the demo, while FBI dominated the night in total viewers.
NBC’s crown jewel opened its farewell run with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (5.6 mil/1.0); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+” (read recap).
Opening NBC’s night, American Auto drew 2.4 mil/0.4, followed by Grand Crew‘s 1.6 mil/0.3. Come 10 pm, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its fall finale.
Over on CBS, FBI (8.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo and is looking at a potential season high in audience. International (5.9 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.4) both returned down, though the former outdrew This Is Us.
ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey debuted to 4.9 mil and a 0.7 (TVLine reader grade “C”). Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary formally opened its season with 3.3 mil and a 0.6, black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5) was steady with its final season premiere, and Queens (1.4 mil/0.2) gained a few viewers from its fall finale.
Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip averaged 1.3 mil and a 0.3.
