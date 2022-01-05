Winter Olympics: Peacock to Stream All NBCU Coverage on Premium Tier

RELATED STORIES NBC Gives Post-Super Bowl Time Slot to Olympics

NBC Gives Post-Super Bowl Time Slot to Olympics NBC's Pre- and Post-Olympics Winter Schedule

Those looking to get their Winter Olympics fix on their own timetable should be happy to know that for just shy of $5, the Peacock streaming service’s premium tier will be making available all of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China.

As announced on Wednesday, Peacock — which only streamed select events from the Tokyo Olympics — will present live streaming coverage of every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television (on NBCU outlets such as NBC, NBCSN, USA Network and Olympic Channel).

In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also have access to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition (available immediately upon conclusion), exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

Peacock Premium fetches $4.99/month, streaming with ads, whereas Peacock Premium Plus runs you $9.99/month, with no ads.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch-up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

The Opening Ceremony for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games will be held Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and NBC’s first primetime show taking place Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony.

More details about NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games, including detailed daily schedules of live events and replay availability, will be announced soon.