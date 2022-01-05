TVLine Items: Grammys Postponed, Howie Mandel's Netflix Gig and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus-related concerns and the current surge caused by the Omicron variant, our sister site Variety reports.

The ceremony, once again hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, was scheduled to air live Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. A new date has not been announced yet.

Similarly, last year’s telecast was pushed from Jan. 31 to March 14 and was scaled down in terms of presentation and number of attendees.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the companies said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

* Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent) will host the non-scripted series Bullsh*t The Game Show for Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports. In the program, players work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers — and persuading others that they are accurate.

* Rita Wilson (Girls, The Good Wife) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 as a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch, Variety reports.

* Phat Tuesdays, a docuseries about Black comedians at The Comedy Store in ’90s Los Angeles, will debut Friday, Feb. 4 on Prime Video.

* Fox Sports has inked an eight-year deal with the New York Racing Association to acquire exclusive media rights for the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown series, starting in 2023. (NBC currently hosts the race.)

* Netflix has released a trailer for Archive 81, its found-footage supernatural thriller starring Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and Martin Donovan. Inspired by the podcast of the same name, all eight episodes premiere Friday, Jan. 14.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the reboot Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, premiering with all 13 episodes on Friday, Jan. 21:

