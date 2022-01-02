Robert Bruce, Comic Book Men Cast Member, Found Dead at 62

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai EPs Talk Miguel's Big Finale Decision, Tease Return of [Spoiler], Plus 'Fast' and 'Aggressive' Season 5

Robert Bruce, a cast member from Kevin Smith’s AMC reality-TV series Comic Book Men, was found dead on Friday. He was 62.

Bruce was found inside a Red Bank, N.J. storage facility that doubled as his office. His family believed he had been living in a basement unit, NJ.com reported, and police were alerted after they hadn’t heard from him in several days.

No foul play is suspected.

Bruce appeared in 34 episodes of Comic Book Men, which ran from 2012-2018, and has producing and consulting credits on 82 episodes. The show, set at Smith’s comic book shop called Jay and Bob’s Silent Stash, also starred Smith, Walt Flanagan, Mike Zapcic, Bryan Johnson and Ming Chen.

Smith tweeted on Sunday that Bruce “was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I’ll miss Rob.”

Even before appearing in the series, Bruce had been known as a collectibles expert for decades. He was last heard from on Instagram, where he posted on Dec. 22 from a New Jersey flea market. On his page, he touted himself as a “pop culturist and convention Guru, kaiju zoo wrangler, and a toy and comic geek.” He also co-founded the New Jersey Horror Con.