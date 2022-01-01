The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 37 series returning from winter break (including the FBI, Law & Order, NCIS and #OneChicago franchises), 18 season premieres (including the final seasons of black-ish, A Discovery of Witches, Search Party and This Is Us) and eight series debuts (including Sophia Bush’s Good Sam, David Tennant’s Around the World in 80 Days and, um… Judge Steve Harvey).

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

3 am SEAL Team returns (Paramount+)

8 pm Around the World in 80 Days series premiere (PBS)

8 pm The Equalizer returns (CBS)

8 pm Next Level Chef series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

8 pm Yellowstone Season 4 finale (Paramount Network)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles returns (CBS)

9 pm The Simpsons returns (Fox; special time)

9:30 pm The Great North returns (Fox; special time)

10 pm The Rookie returns (ABC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. returns / new time slot (CBS)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 26 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Kenan Season 2 premiere (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm The Neighborhood returns (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola returns (CBS)

9 pm The Cleaning Lady series premiere (Fox)

9 pm NCIS returns (CBS)

9 pm That’s My Jam Episode 2 / time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i returns (CBS)

10 pm Ordinary Joe returns (NBC)

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm American Auto Episode 3 / time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm FBI returns (CBS)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 8 premiere (PBS; two episodes)

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation special (Fox)

8 pm Judge Steve Harvey series premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm Grand Crew Episode 3 / time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Abbott Elementary Episode 2 / time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm FBI: International returns (CBS)

9 pm This Is Us final season premiere (NBC)

9:30 pm black-ish final season premiere (ABC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted returns (CBS)

10 pm New Amsterdam returns (NBC)

10 pm Queens returns (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm AEW: Dynamite network premiere (TBS; previously on TNT)

8 pm The Amazing Race Season 32 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

8 pm Catfish: The TV Show Season 9 premiere (MTV)

8 pm Chicago Med returns (NBC)

8 pm The Goldbergs returns (ABC)

8 pm I Can See Your Voice Season 2 premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm The Wonder Years returns (ABC)

9 pm Catfish UK: The TV Show Stateside premiere (MTV)

9 pm Chicago Fire returns (NBC)

9 pm The Conners returns (ABC)

9 pm Next Level Chef Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 23 premiere (Food Network)

9:30 pm Home Economics returns (ABC)

10 pm American Greed Season 15 premiere (CNBC)

10 pm The Chase returns (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. returns (NBC)

10 pm Good Sam series premiere (CBS)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

3 am The Game Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Star Trek: Prodigy returns (Paramount+)

8 pm BattleBots Season 6 premiere (Discovery)

8 pm The Blacklist returns (NBC)

8 pm Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premiere (MTV)

8 pm Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer series premiere (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm Women of the Movement limited series premiere (ABC; two episodes)

8 pm Young Sheldon returns (CBS)

8:30 pm United States of Al returns (CBS)

9 pm Ghosts returns (CBS)

9 pm The Go-Big Show Season 2 premiere (TBS)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU returns (NBC)

9:30 pm B Positive returns (CBS)

10 pm Bull returns (CBS)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime returns (NBC)

10 pm Let the World See docuseries premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

3 am Search Party final season premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am The Tender Bar film premiere (Prime Video)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns (The CW)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 premiere (VH1)

8 pm Undercover Boss Season 11 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Magnum P.I. returns (CBS)

9 pm Nancy Drew returns (The CW)

10 pm Blue Bloods returns (CBS)

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

3 am A Discovery of Witches final season premiere (AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.