Peaky Blinders Final Season Trailer Teases 'One Last Deal to Be Done'

A haunting first trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which streams Stateside on Netflix, makes clear that “this will be the end of it,” with just “one last deal to be done.”

Having debuted on BBC Two in September 2013 and then arrived Stateside via Netflix a year later, the British period drama follows a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.

Almost a year ago, it was announced that Season 6 would mark the end — or an end of some kind — for the saga.

Hyping the show’s return to production back then (after a pandemic-related delay), Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said that in Season 6, “[W]e find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

“While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” he added.

On that latter point, Knight later told our sister site Deadline that his “plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.” No details on any such follow-up have yet to be announced.

Knight had previously said in May 2018, months after the Season 4 finale aired, “I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more [seasons to get there].” But rather than end after seven seasons, it will now wrap its run with Season 6, which is “coming soon” to BBC One BBC’s iPlayer; no Stateside Netflix release plan has been announced as of yet.