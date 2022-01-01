After Life: Tony and Brandy Embark on a Journey in Final Season Trailer

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Recap: A Tale of Two Dojos -- Plus, Did a Former Villain Return to the Mat? (Grade It!)

Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Recap: A Tale of Two Dojos -- Plus, Did a Former Villain Return to the Mat? (Grade It!) Lost in Space Tops Nielsen Streaming Ranking With Release of Final Season

The trailer for After Life‘s third and final season reveals that Tony Johnson is on a mission — to scatter his father’s ashes — and affirm along the way that “caring about stuff is what really matters.”

Starring series creator Ricky Gervais and set in the small, fictitious town of Tambury, Netflix’s After Life has followed Tony, a writer for a local paper, ever since his life was upended by his wife’s death from cancer. While struggling with that immense grief, Tony started to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope — and a reason to live.

The trailer above finds Tony, with loyal doggo Brandy at his side, embarking on a journey to fulfill his late father Ray’s wishes to have his ashes scattered — in some very specific places, apparently. That leads to at least one exchange of heated words (including a very foul-mouthed taunt).

The cast for the six-episode farewell run, which premieres Friday, Jan. 14, also includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), David Bradley (the Harry Potter movies), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never) and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin), while Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out) joins the mix as intern Coleen.