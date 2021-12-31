Betty White Remembered by Co-Stars, Hollywood Admirers: 'My God, How Bright Heaven Must Be Right Now'

Betty White is being remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood admirers following her passing at the age of 99. Best of Betty White

The legendary actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-around sweetheart died Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Valerie Bertinelli, who starred opposite White on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, was among the first to pay her respects. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she wrote on Twitter. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Ryan Reynolds, who appeared alongside White in 2009’s The Proposal, also paid tribute, writing: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.” Sandra Bullock, similarly, said in a statement to Variety, “I don’t drink vodka… but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses, because Betty was that for all of us.”

TVLine is taking stock of the many heartfelt remembrances pouring in. Scroll down to see who is paying tribute to the beloved Golden Girl…

HENRY WINKLER

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

DEBRA MESSING

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

SETH MEYERS

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

CONAN O’BRIEN

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

AUTHOR/BONES EP KATHY REICHS

RIP Betty White, our golden girl. Our Bones squintern, Beth Murray. #BettyWhite #Bones — Kathy Reichs (@KathyReichs) December 31, 2021

GEORGE TAKEI

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

DIONNE WARWICK

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

PRESIDENT BIDEN

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

THE U.S. ARMY

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021

For a complete obituary, click here.