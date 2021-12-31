Betty White's 10 Best TV Roles, Ranked, From Mary Tyler Moore to Golden Girls

We’ve lost a true television legend: Emmy winner and sitcom icon Betty White has died at the age of 99. But in those 99 years, she gave us plenty of great performances to look back on.

Most of us knew White from our very earliest TV memories, whether you grew up in the ’80s with The Golden Girls, in the ’70s with The Mary Tyler Moore Show or even back in the 1950s with Life With Elizabeth — which made her the first woman in Hollywood to produce her own sitcom, by the way. (On top of everything else, Betty White was a trailblazer.) So we’re commemorating her long, incredible life by collecting her best TV roles that span the decades.

We went ahead and ranked them, too, but this isn’t a competition; it’s a celebration of all the joy Betty White brought us over the years. Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our ten favorite roles from White’s long TV career (which are just a small portion of the wealth of funny, frank performances she gifted to the small screen), from The Golden Girls‘ Rose Nylund to Mary Tyler Moore‘s Sue Ann Nivens and many, many more — and hit the comments below to share your most cherished Betty White memories.