Lost in Space Tops Nielsen Streaming Ranking With Release of Final Season

Denouement, Will Robinson!

With the release of its farewell season, Netflix’s Lost in Space topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Nov. 29. 19 Series Finales From 2021, Graded

The family space saga did so by racking up 1.2 billion minutes viewed across its library of 28 episodes. As such, last week’s chart-topper, Netflix’s True Story, slipped to second (with 607 million minutes viewed across seven episodes).

Disney+’s Hawkeye came in third with 560 million minutes across three eligible episodes, followed by Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation (537 million minutes viewed across five eligible episodes) and Netflix’s Selling Sunset (440 million).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Nov. 29 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back, and Netflix’s The Queen of Flow, School of Chocolate and Money Heist.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.