Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard.

While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s.

In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima, muay thai, boxing, silat and jiu jitsu, the actress also recently wrapped a role in the feature franchise follow-up The Expendables 4, opposite Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone et al.

Magnum P.I. resumes its fourth season on Friday, Jan. 7 with the episode “Dream Lover,” in which a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with. Oh, and Higgins keeps a secret after she has a romantic dream about Magnum.

