Thursday Night Football on Christmas Draws Second-Largest Audience Ever, Ahead of 2022 Move to Prime Video

The Christmas Day matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns gifted Thursday Night Football with one of its biggest audiences ever.

The shared FOX/NFL Network broadcast amassed 28.6 million total viewers on Saturday, Sports Media Watch reports, up 42 percent from the year prior’s Vikings-Saints holiday game.

That 28.6 million marks the second-largest NFL audience this season — trailing only the Thanksgiving Day contest between the Raiders and Cowboys (which drew 37.8 mil, a 28-year high for the NFL) — as well as the second-biggest audience ever for the Thursday Night Football franchise.

As reported earlier this year, Thursday Night Football in 2022 is moving exclusively to Prime Video, which in recent years streamed the occasional game, including 11 from this fall’s TNF slate. Amazon’s streaming service is set to carry 15 Thursday-night games next fall, as part of a deal that will run through the 2032 season.