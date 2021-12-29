Squid Game Boss: A Decision on Seasons 2 and 3 Is Expected 'Soon'

As we continue to await Netflix’s double-secret official pickup of Squid Game Season 2, there is now talk that a third season of the thriller is also in play. Your Next Squid Game: 17 Foreign Gems to Binge

In a Tuesday interview with KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), Squid Game writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he is in talks with Netflix about Season 2 “as well as Season 3,” the Korean Times reports, and that a decision is expected “soon.”

In November, Hwang told the Associated Press, “There will indeed be a second season,” adding: “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” Hwang at that time also affirmed that Season 2 would follow — FINALE SPOILER ALERT! — Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and his investigation of those behind the deadly, titular tournament.

Again, Netflix (quite amazingly) has yet to officially announce a Season 2 renewal of the global megahit, and reportedly issued the following response to Hwang’s latest statements: “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone.”

The Korean series about 456 people who are lured into playing (incredibly) deadly versions of children’s games stands as Netflix’s most sampled original series ever, having reached 142 million accounts in its first 28 days of release. (Netflix at that time counted two minutes of any program as a “view.”) In doing so, Squid Game easily surpassed the period romance Bridgerton, which in its first four weeks was sampled by 82 million accounts.

Squid Game also topped the all-encompassing Nielsen U.S. streaming ranking for multiple weeks, at times amassing more than 3 billion minutes viewed across its nine episodes.

Speaking with Vulture in late September, Bela Bajaria — Netflix’s Global TV chief — was “upbeat” about a formal renewal, though she said it would depend on Hwang’s schedule and interest. “He has a film and other things he’s working on,” Bajaria said. “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”