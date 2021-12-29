New Year's Rockin' Eve: LL Cool J Nixes Performance After Contracting COVID

RELATED STORIES Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is down two performers, with LL Cool J and singer-actress Chlöe both cancelling their planned appearances on the ABC special.

LL Cool J, who was set to perform some of his best-known songs live from New York City’s Times Square, confirmed to our sister site Variety that a positive COVID-19 test prompted his exit from the lineup, sharing, “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

Chlöe, meanwhile, was slated to perform her new single, “Have Mercy.”

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is still set to go on with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy (from Times Square), Pose‘s Billy Porter (from New Orleans) and singer Ciara (from Los Angeles). Other performers on the roster include Karol G, Journey, AJR and duo Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes and Daddy Yankee, among others.

Amid rising COVID cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Fox announced earlier in December that it was scrapping plans for its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast special, which was to be hosted by Community grads Joel McHale and Ken Jeong. At press time, Fox is still the only network to confirm it has cancelled its live New Year’s Eve broadcast; CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party are currently still taking place. TVLine has reached out to representatives for all three networks about potential programming changes.