January TV Calendar: 120+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

With the new year comes an influx of TV, and TVLine is here to help you sort through it all.

In keeping with a tradition as old as time, TVLine has diligently hand-carved a handy-dandy calendar of January 2022 dates-to-save, including series debuts (How I Met Your Father! Peacemaker! The Gilded Age! Naomi!), season premieres (Resident Alien! Superman & Lois! Billions!), final-season launches (This Is Us! black-ish!) and a slew of returns from the holiday break (also listed alphabetically for you here).

Now, as if that weren’t enough, this calendar (and it is a calendar) is also peppered with a sprinkling of season finales as well as a couple of specials.

Without further ado, herewith is said round-up of January dates, plus a “bonus” box that offers a cursory peek at many  February premiere/return dates.

This is where I remind you that The Good DoctorTransplant, Blood & Treasure and several other season premiere/return dates remain “TBD.” Series premieres/specials are listed in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates! 

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills invariably invite the occasional “Well, actually…,” so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

