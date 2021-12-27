True Story Knocks Wheel of Time From Top of Nielsen Top 10 Chart, Hawkeye Debuts at No. 2, Cowboy Bebop Rises

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Tracy Morgan

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series.

The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1.

Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households.

The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes.

Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin to previous MCU series, skewed significantly male, with about 40 percent landed in the 35-54 age group.

Netflix’s one-and-done Cowboy Bebop — which last week makes its chart debut at No. 6 — this week rose to fourth place among original series (with 629 million minutes viewed across 10 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 original series were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show and Selling Sunset, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back, Netflix’s The Queen of Flow and Tiger King, and Prime Video’s Hanna.

