The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine's daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What's on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including the very last episodes of Insecure and Landscapers) and an assortment of films and specials (including the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion).

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

3 am The Freak Brothers Season 1 finale (Tubi)

3 am Letterkenny Season 10 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm Vice Season 8 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Condor Season 2 finale (Epix; two episodes)

9 pm Hightown Season 2 finale (Starz)

10 pm Insecure series finale (HBO)

10:40 pm Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, DEC. 27

3 am Death to 2021 special (Netflix)

8 pm Kids Baking Championship Season 10 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Landscapers limited series finale (HBO)

9 pm The Year: 2021 special (ABC)

10 pm Insecure: The End special (HBO)

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

3 am 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart special (Peacock)

8 pm House of Payne midseason finale (BET)

8 pm Popstar’s Best of 2021 special (The CW)

8:30 pm Assisted Living midseason finale (BET)

9 pm The Oval midseason finale (BET)

9 pm The Super Bob Einstein Movie documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

3 am The Book of Boba Fett series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Standups Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

3 am The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Young Justice midseason finale (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

3 am Cobra Kai Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dishmantled Season 2 premiere (Roku)

3 am The Lost Daughter film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Queer Eye Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Stay Close limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm 2021: It’s Toast! special (NBC)

8 pm Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

8 pm New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

8 pm New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast (Fox)

10 pm How to With John Wilson Season 2 finale (HBO)

10:30 pm Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (NBC)

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

3 am Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special (HBO Max)

11:30 am Rose Parade (NBC)

2 pm Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks special (BBC America)

