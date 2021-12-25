Atlanta: Earn and the Crew Are Strangers in a Strange Land in New Season 3 Teaser — Watch

RELATED STORIES Atlanta's Europe-Set Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

Atlanta is coming back to FX — and Earn and company aren’t in Atlanta anymore.

After a nearly four-year hiatus (!), Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning dramedy returns for Season 3 on Thursday, March 24 at 10/9c, and a new teaser gives us a taste of what we can expect. Earn, Al, Darius and Van are in Europe, and things are definitely weird there: We see a guy dressed in a full dalmatian suit (!), and Earn gets an uncomfortable examination at the airport with his pants down around his ankles. But it’s not all bad: Al enjoys the intimate company of two women in his bed, and hey, an official-looking Black guy announces that “racism will be done by 2024”! So we have that to look forward to, at least.

Atlanta stars Glover as music promoter Earn, with Brian Tyree Henry as his rapper cousin Alfred, aka Paper Boi, and LaKeith Stanfield as their space-cadet pal Darius, along with Zazie Beetz as Earn’s on-and-off girlfriend Van. Season 2 — which wrapped up waaaaay back in May 2018 — ended with Earn hopping on a flight to Europe to accompany Al as he went on tour opening for pop rapper Clark County.

Season 3 will find Earn, Al, Darius and Van “in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to,” per the official description.

Press PLAY for a sneak peek at Atlanta‘s long-awaited return, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.