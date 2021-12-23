Wheel of Fortune: Audi to Gift Car to Contestant After Controversial Loss

RELATED STORIES Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses Final Puzzle Over 'Dumb' Timing Rule, Viewers Revolt — Watch and Weigh In

Audi is taking the season of giving very seriously, gifting a car to Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene after her recent, much-debated loss.

On Tuesday’s episode of the game show, Charlene advanced to the final round, where the puzzle’s category was “What Are You Doing.” After initially guessing the phrase “choosing the right card,” Charlene eventually guessed, “Choosing the right… word!” — the correct answer — with a several-second pause before she said “word.”

And though Charlene, quite literally, had chosen all of the right words for the puzzle before the buzzer sounded, she didn’t receive the grand prize of an Audi Q3, with host Pat Sajak citing a rule that answers have “got to be more or less continuous.” Because Charlene paused for several seconds before uttering the final word, “we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi,” Sajak explained.

On Wednesday evening, though, Audi came to Charlene’s rescue with a tweet that read, “You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let’s get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3.” In a second tweet posted several hours later, the company shared, “There’s no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene! More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3.”

Charlene’s Wheel of Fortune loss drew much criticism on social media after Tuesday’s episode aired. Alex Jacob, Jeopardy!‘s 2015 Tournament of Champions winner, was among the critics, tweeting, “Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.”

If you haven’t yet seen Charlene’s buzzed-about Wheel moment, watch it via Jacob’s tweet below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Audi’s response.