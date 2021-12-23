Ratings: Price Is Right, Grinch Top Night; Kennedy Center Honors Ticks Up

In the latest TV show ratings, a holiday edition of CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night drew Wednesday’s largest audience (4.9 million total viewers) while tying for the nightly demo with (with a 0.5 rating). TV's Best, Worst and Most of 2021 (Part 1)

Leading out of that, the Kennedy Center Honors (4.1 mil/0.4) ticked up in the demo from this past June’s COVID-delayed ceremony, but is still shy of its last pre-pandemic outing (7 mil/0.6).

NBC’s broadcast of 2018’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2.7 mil/0.5) tied TPIR for the Wednesday demo win.

Elsewhere, Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer singalong averaged 2 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, and ABC’s repeat of the latest Live in Front of a Studio Audience drew 2 mil/0.4.

