Good Sam Video: Jason Isaacs' Griff Is a Menace to Sophia Bush's Titular Hero on CBS Drama — 2022 FIRST LOOK

Sophia Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith is an accomplished multitasker while Jason Isaacs’ Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith is a total menace in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the upcoming medical drama Good Sam.

In the clip, which you can check out above, a pre-coma Griff interrupts a friendly conversation among the surgical residents — Sam prepped a patient and got her cardio in — to insult his staff for having “a lot of weaknesses.” He then challenges them to “earn your seat at the grown-up table by proving empirically that you are more valuable than the person next to you.” Not exactly a people person, is he?

The series, which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10/9 on CBS, follows Sam, a brilliant heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as the chief of surgery after Griff, her boss who is also a renowned doctor, falls into a coma.

When Griff wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam must contend with “supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent,” according to the official description.

Griff also happens to be her father, further complicating things for Sam. As he challenges her authority and medical expertise, “the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above for an exclusive sneak peek at Good Sam, and share your first impressions in the comments.