Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be.

Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games.

The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest dreams. The crew is on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted… and then everything falls apart.

The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news and the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath, and the militarization of the Los Angeles Police Department continues as those in power decide that the only way to deal with America’s dangerous drug epidemic is through force.

That’s when the streets of South Central Los Angeles become ground zero in the war against drugs, forcing the Saint family to navigate the police, warring gangs, the CIA and perhaps even one another.

Created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive-produced by Andron (who is also the showrunner), Amadio, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Idris now serves as a producer as well.

Are you excited about Snowfall Season 5? Check out the drama’s first photo above, and drop your thoughts in the comments.