Search Party Trailer: Dory Teams With Jeff Goldblum in Final Season

Dory has an unlikely business partner in the trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season (premiering Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max).

The dark comedy’s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by deranged fan Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.

In Season 5, following a near-death experience, Dory will become business partners with a charming tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (played by Jurassic Park‘s Jeff Goldblum). Per the official synopsis, “Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”

The season’s guest stars include comedian Kathy Griffin as Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who’ll take Claire McNulty’s Chantal under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice,” as well as Hairspray director John Waters, Mythic Quest‘s Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kulenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Larry Owens, Joe Castle Baker and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self also will return as Marc.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, plus check out the newly released key art below. Then hit the comment with your hopes for the show’s swan song!