RuPaul's Drag Race Announces First International All Star Edition

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory, queens from different international franchises will face off against one another in the ultimate global smackdown for superstardom.

“Nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World,” reads the new series’ official logline. “With the UK as the host nation, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.”

Though nothing has been confirmed, the Drag Race UK alumni could presumably be competing against any queen from any previous season of Drag Race, Canada’s Drag Race, or the myriad other versions — even Drag Race Down Under.

Joining RuPaul on the judges panel are Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a “sparkling array of superstar guest judges.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World will stream Stateside on WOW Presents Plus, premiering day and date with its local airing in the UK. Additional information, including casting and a premiere date, will be announced later.

This is not to be confused with Queen of the Universe, the international drag singing competition currently streaming on Paramount+.

