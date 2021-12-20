TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports.

Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment).

Catherine is “somebody who will come into Owen’s orbit,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TV Insider, adding that their dynamic is “super fun and sexy.”

Benz and Acker respectively played Darla and Fred/Illyria on Angel. Benz’s other TV credits include Dexter, Defiance, Hawaii Five-0 and No Ordinary Family, while Acker is also known for her roles on Person of Interest, The Gifted and Dollhouse.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated fantasy-adventure series, will now premiere on Friday, Jan. 28.

* Pennyworth Seasons 1 and 2 begin streaming on HBO Max on Monday Jan. 24, ahead of Season 3.

* We Need to Talk About Cosby, a four-part docuseries from Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell that promises “an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby,” will premiere on Showtime Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10/9c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?