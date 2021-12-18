The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find six new and returning series (including Yellowstone prequel 1883 and the returns of Claws and Emily in Paris), 13 finales (including the very last episodes of Dickinson and Hawkeye), and an assortment of major motion pictures and holiday specials (including Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up and The Matrix Resurrections – all available on streaming).

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

3 am 1883 series premiere (Paramount+; first two episodes)

8 pm Christmas Takes Flight TV-movie premiere (CBS)

8 pm Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1 finale (Cartoon Network, TBS)

9 pm Claws final season premiere (TNT; two episodes)

9 pm Holiday Wars Season 3 finale (Food Network)

MONDAY, DEC. 20

8 pm Dynasty Season 5 premiere (The CW; two episodes)

8 pm Holiday Baking Championship Season 8 finale (Food Network)

8 pm The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed special (Fox)

10 pm Reopening Night documentary premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

3 am Being the Ricardos film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster stand-up special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18 finale, followed by After the Final Rose special (ABC)

8 pm Fantasy Island two-part Christmas episode (Fox) [Preempted by NFL football]

10 pm Top Gear Season 31 finale (BBC America)

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 4 finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

3 am Emily in Paris Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Hawkeye Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The Matrix Resurrections film premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies reunion special (MTV)

8 pm The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong special (Fox)

9 pm Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

9 pm Sistas Season 3 finale, followed by after-show special (BET)

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 finale (FXX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

3 am Anna Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am Anne Boleyn limited series finale (AMC+)

3 am Beanie Mania documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Dragons: The Nine Realms series premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon special (Paramount+)

3 am Vigil limited series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Yearly Departed special (Prime Video)

8 pm Fantasy Island two-part Christmas episode (Fox)

9 pm Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 5 finale (Food Network)

9 pm TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! special (Fox)

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

3 am Dickinson series finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Don’t Look Up film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Home Sweet Home Season 1 finale (Peacock)

3 am The Wheel of Time Season 1 finale (Prime Video)

11:30 pm Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

12 pm Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade (ABC)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.