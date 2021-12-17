TVLine Items: Charlie Cox's Netflix Spy Gig, American Dad! Renewed and More

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Cox is known for playing Matt Murdock, aka the hero Daredevil, in the Netflix/Marvel series that concluded in 2018. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige hinted that the actor might reprise the role. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said, as cryptic as ever. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

* TBS has renewed American Dad! through Season 19, ahead of its Season 17 premiere on Monday, Jan. 24.

* All American‘s Mitchell Edwards, who plays Spencer’s Crenshaw football nemesis Cam Watkins, has joined the spinoff All American: Homecoming as a series regular, Deadline reports.

* The year-end special 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart will debut Tuesday, Dec. 28 on Peacock.

* BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood — which ran for five seasons between 2013 and 2016 — is returning as a six-part limited series on BET+, premiering Thursday, Feb. 10. Original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long will return alongside newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye.

* HBO has renewed the unscripted series We’re Here, following renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela, for Season 3.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Letterkenny Season 10, premiering Sunday, Dec. 26:

