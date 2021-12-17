The Orville Braves New Horizons in Season 3 — 2022 FIRST LOOK

The bridge of The Orville features faces familiar and new, in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the Emmy-nominated sci-fi series’ third season, to stream on Hulu this spring.

Blasting off Thursday, March 10 (with weekly releases), The Orville: New Horizons‘ 10-episode season finds the crew of the titular exploratory vessel continuing their mission, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The first photo (shown in full below) has Capt. Ed Mercer (played by series creator Seth MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) and Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes) manning their usual posts, while Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) observes. The three new faces include new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) as Ensign Charly Burke, while Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-star as President Alcuzan and Senator Balask.

The Orville: New Horizons‘ cast also includes Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden) and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). Additionally, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, while Eliza Taylor (The 100) will guest-star as a character TBA.

Although The Orville‘s first two seasons aired on Fox, it was announced in July 2019 that thee sci-fi adventure series would move to Hulu for Season 3. (“As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for [Fox],” MacFarlane explained at the time.) Nine months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit, further delaying The Orville‘s next mission.

Want scoop on The Orville, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.