Better Things Sets Final Season Premiere Date at FX — Lena Waithe, Danny Trejo Among Guest Stars

RELATED STORIES 'FX on Hulu' Moniker Dropped in Favor of Unified FX Branding on All Platforms

'FX on Hulu' Moniker Dropped in Favor of Unified FX Branding on All Platforms Impeachment: American Crime Story Finale Recap: Truth and Consequences

Some famous names are assembling for Better Things‘ big sendoff next year.

The fifth and final season of the FX comedy will premiere on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

Special guest stars for the show’s final run include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally.

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” FX boss John Landgraf said in a statement. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

Per the official logline, Better Things‘ final season “focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox, so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own) Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.”

In addition to starring as Sam, executive-producer Pamela Adlon is also directing every episode of the show’s fifth season. Other series regulars include Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie.