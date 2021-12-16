RELATED STORIES Servant Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV+

Sure, we’re all for drawing a line between your work and your personal life, but Apple TV+’s Severance takes that idea a little too far.

The streamer has released a teaser for the sci-fi drama, which stars Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Party Down) as Mark Scout, an employee at the ominous corporation Lumon Industries. Mark is one of a number of employees who volunteer for a new company initiative: a procedure known as “Severance” that surgically separates your work memories from your personal life.

While at work, he won’t be able to remember anything about his home life, and at home, he won’t remember anything that happened at work. “This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” per the official synopsis.

There’s a creepy, Black Mirror-esque undertone to all of this, with Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Zach Cherry (YOU) and John Turturro (The Night Of) playing Mark’s fellow employees who also undergo the procedure. Plus, Christopher Walken plays a scientist in Lumon’s corporate lab, and Patricia Arquette plays a fearsome corporate executive. (Ben Stiller serves as director and executive producer.)

Severance debuts Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+ — press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and hit the comments below to share your first impressions.