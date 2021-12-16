MacGruber Lands on Peacock in All Its Gratuitous, Gross-Out Glory — Grade It!

RELATED STORIES Bel-Air Premiere Date: Find Out When Dramatic Fresh Prince Reboot Will Start

MacGruber‘s journey from small screen to big screen and back again has been objectively insane, and this crazy train’s still got plenty of steam left.

Introduced via a string of nonsensical MacGyver spoofs during Will Forte‘s run on Saturday Night Live (30 sketches aired between 2007 and 2010), the character eventually received the rarest of SNL honors — his own movie. Released in actual theaters. Unfortunately, the big-screen adaptation was a box-office flop, one soon forgotten by all but those who truly understood its artistic implications (That scene where Ryan Phillippe walks around naked with a piece of celery up his butt was a cultural reset.)

Now, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of obscurity with both of its middle fingers held high, MacGruber has returned in the form of an eight-episode Peacock comedy. And he’s taking no prisoners. Everything about the character is as gratuitous as you remember, from his penchant for ripping out throats to his vast arsenal of F-bombs. MacGruber has pretty much turned potty language into an art form.

And this is all very good, assuming you’re a fan of the extremely specific product that MacGruber is peddling. Because this show is MacGruber on steroids — crack, even — and he isn’t changing for anyone. Don’t like it? Don’t watch. Or go jump out of a plane, he doesn’t care.

If you’re one of the tragic souls who missed the 2010 movie, don’t worry, because the premiere picks up with a musical recap of the film’s events, sung by the ghost of MacGruber’s first wife (once again played by the delightful Maya Rudolph). And with lyrics like “His prowess on the battlefield was only equalled in the sack / He knew how to hump, and baby I should know — I was his wife, so I humped him back,” it definitely sets the tone for your viewing experience:

Which brings us to the present day: MacGruber is now a “problem inmate,” raising hell on the regular as he serves his prison sentence for the excessive violence he exhibited at his wedding. The government offers to set him free if he assists with a dangerous hostage swap, a mission he only accepts to exact revenge on the people who killed his mother.

And while fans will be happy to see Phillippe and Kristen Wiig again, their characters are decidedly less happy to see MacGruber. After serving his own prison sentence and getting booted from the Army — all MacGruber’s fault, for the record — Dixon Piper (Phillippe) is now a miserable traffic school instructor. And Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig), whose recollection of MacGruber’s trial included him trying to get her the death penalty for some reason, is now a wildly unsuccessful musician.

What’s more, Vicki is married to General Barrett Fasoose (Laurence Fishburne), something MacGruber begrudgingly accepts in his own special way. “I don’t mind that you put your penis in Vicki’s vagina,” he says. “Just put it in her heart, too.” Beautiful. And like so many of Wiig’s previous projects, MacGruber calls upon her to deliver a hysterically awkward sex scene with Fishburne, which is a sentence we’re sure you weren’t expecting to read today. Or any day.

After a series of one-sided goodbyes, including a letter he leaves for his father (Sam Elliott), MacGruber heads fearlessly, foolishly into danger. But the swap doesn’t exactly go as planned. Not only does he end up completely naked (classic MacGruber!), but the terrorists also prevent the military from launching a sneak attack, thus enabling them to take MacGruber as their hostage. He’s already not thrilled about this turn of events, and things only get worse when he meets the group’s leader — his old enemy Enos Queeth (Billy Zane… because why not).

This sets the stage for the season’s remaining seven episodes, most of which run in the neighborhood of 30-ish minutes. The question is: Will you stick around to see how it all plays out? Weigh in on MacGruber via our polls below, then drop a comment with your full review.



