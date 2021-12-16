Legacies Video: Lizzie Pins Her Stake on False Hope in Midseason Finale

Lizzie remains determined to take out Hope in Thursday’s Legacies midseason finale, but now that Aurora has commandeered the tribrid’s body, are the two cursed to become temporary frenemies?

Yes, we realize that question is a lot to process at once, but that’s where we’ve found ourselves. The infamous Originals baddie has returned for an encore — and this time, she’s the one taking prisoners. As you may recall, last week’s episode revealed her to be the Triad’s head vampire, and her first act upon meeting Hope was to trick her into a good ol’ fashioned body swap.

So when Lizzie finally gets some face time with “Hope” in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, she has no idea who she’s really threatening… and stabbing.

“I’m not who you think I am,” Aurora insists, to which Lizzie replies, “Tell me about it. I thought you were a good person who was my friend. I guess I missed all the psycho murderer red flags. And looking back, there were many.”

Elsewhere in the hour, “Josie has a heart-to-heart with Finch; Alaric, Landon and Ted get a surprising result from their quest; and MG, Jed and Cleo handle matters back at The Salvatore School,” according to the episode’s official logline.

