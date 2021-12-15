TVLine Items: H50 Alum's New Sitcom, Marvel vs. DC Docuseries and More

Real-life husband and wife Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) and Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0) are taking their partnership back to the small screen.

The couple, who co-starred on Fox’s short-lived sitcom Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, will headline and executive-produce the romantic workplace comedy Wouldn’t It Be Nice, which is in development at CBS, our sister site Deadline reports.

Written by Kristen Bartlett (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, SNL), the single-cam project is inspired Cutmore-Scott’s family wedding business in the UK and centers on two co-managers at a small family-run wedding venue in Black Mountain, North Carolina, who both wish they were a solo act.

* Slugfest, a 10-part docuseries about the history of the Marvel and DC Comics rivalry, will debut Friday, Dec. 24 on The Roku Channel. The series is narrated by Kevin Smith and directed by the Russo Brothers. Watch a trailer here.

* State of the Union Season 2, starring Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) and Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), will premiere on Monday, Feb. 14 on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+.

* NBC Sports has inked a deal to carry 21 USFL games in 2022 — on NBC (8), USA Network (9) and Peacock (4). Fox Sports, as previously announced, will carry 22 games (split between Fox and FS1).

* Disney Channel has released a teaser for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a Summer 2022 series that follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore):

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Beanie Mania, a documentary about the ’90s Beanie Babies craze, premiering Thursday, Dec. 23:

