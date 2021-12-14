What's On Your TV Wish List for 2022?

RELATED STORIES What Team TVLine Is Thankful For This Year (2021)

You might have trouble finding a mall Santa willing to field all of your TV wishes for the year ahead — but here at TVLine, we’re all ears.

Back in November, TVLine readers gave thanks for their personal TV highlights of the past year, including the 11th-hour saves of All Rise and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the welcome return of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Addison, Apple TV+’s robust slate of programming and the TV industry’s enduring nostalgia for the ’90s, among other things.

But now, it’s time to tell us what you want to see in the upcoming TV year. Are you praying for an on-the-bubble series to score a renewal? Crossing your fingers that a certain ‘ship sets sail? What about a storyline you want to end sooner rather than later?

Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Wish List,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your small-screen hopes. Once we receive your submissions, we’ll compile a batch of ’em into a holiday gallery on Friday, Dec. 24 (aka Christmas Eve).

We’ve turned off comments on this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use our Contact Us page, to tell us the TV developments you’d like to see in 2022. We look forward to reading your submissions!