The Cleaning Lady: Fox Drama Adds HTGAWM's Liza Weil in Recurring Role

Liza Weil got away with murder plenty on ABC, but she’ll now be the one solving them over at Fox.

TVLine has exclusively learned that Weil will recur on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s upcoming drama centered on Thony (The Defenders‘ Elodie Yung), a whip-smart doctor who becomes a cleaner for the mob in order to pay for her ailing son’s medical treatment.

Weil will play Katherine Russo, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Las Vegas FBI field office. Described as intelligent, stern and confident, Russo previously worked alongside Special Agent Garrett Miller (Rules of Engagement‘s Oliver Hudson) in the field before she was promoted, so she doesn’t mince words when she speaks with Miller about their current case.

In addition to How to Get Away With Murder, where she portrayed attorney Bonnie Winterbottom for all six seasons, Weil is known for her turns on Gilmore Girls, Scandal and, more recently, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She joins a Cleaning Lady ensemble that also includes Adan Canto (Designated Survivor), Martha Millan (As the World Turns), Sean Lew (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) and newcomers Faith Bryant, Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle.

The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday, Jan. 3, at 9/8c on Fox. Are you intrigued by Weil’s casting?