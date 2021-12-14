Shakira to Headline Family-Friendly Dance Challenge Series for NBC

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Monday Night Football, Voice Top Night; All American at Season High

Grammy-winning recording artist and hip-shaker extraordinaire Shakira is set to headline and executive-produce Dancing With Myself, a high-spirited, family-friendly competition for NBC.

Inspired by “the proliferation of dance challenges that have taken the world by storm” via social media, Dancing With Myself each week will invite a group of dancers from all walks of life and of all ages to compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators (Shakira included).

“Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare, and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience,” the rules read. “As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

In a statement, Shakira said, “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community. I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen, thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Will you add Dancing With Myself to your TV dance competitions routine?